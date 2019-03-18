Edwin A. Nesbitt, 91, of Aledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living Aledo. Services are 10:30 Wednesday, March 29, at the Aledo United Methodist Church. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where Masonic Services will be conducted at 7pm. Memorials may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com

Edwin A. Nesbitt, 91, of Aledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living Aledo. Services are 10:30 Wednesday, March 20, at the Aledo United Methodist Church. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where Masonic Services will be conducted at 7pm. Memorials may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com



Ed was born February 21, 1928 in Aledo, to Boyd P. and Myrtle C. (Anderson) Nesbitt. Ed was raised on the family farm north of Aledo and graduated from Aledo High School in 1946. He married Marian Graham on July 19, 1947 at the Aledo United Methodist Church Parsonage. He worked 47 years in the trucking industry, retiring from Preston Trucking in 1993. He worked part-time at Walmart in Aledo, retiring in 2008 and was employed at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, retiring in 2012.



His memberships include the Aledo United Methodist Church, OES #126, Aledo Masonic Lodge #252, and Teamsters Union 371.



Ed and Marian moved to the family farm in 1978. Ed enjoyed driving. He and Marian took many road trips, visiting several states. They also bowled and played cards with friends. They enjoyed spending time with family and attending their grandchildren’s events. Ed could often be found having morning coffee with his friends at the Town and Country Bowling Alley. He took much pride in maintaining his home and surrounding acreage.



Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Marian; children; Steven (Michele)Nesbitt, Odessa, FL; Linda (Steve) Nelson, Galva; Barbara (Stan) Damron, Alpha; David (Diane)Nesbitt, Woodhull; Patricia (Greg) McKnight, Coal Valley; and Karen (Larry) Goff, Woodhull. He is survived by 12 grandchildren; Matthew Nesbitt, Diana Nesbitt, Leah (Brandon) Chapman, Laura Anderson, Brian (Melissa) Brown, Kevin (Becky) Brown, Brooke Crippen, Jeffrey Nesbitt, Denise (Kurt) Barman, Nathan Beuseling, Christopher(Sawyer)Goff, and Cari (Jason) Main; 3 step-grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews; including Clifford (Traci) Nesbitt, Aledo; a great niece (bonus granddaughter), Jill Dunn, Seaton; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Ardythe Graham, Viola; and his special caregiver, Marni Berenger.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred; and sons-in-law, Greg Beuseling and Warren Brown.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Genesis Senior Living and Genesis Hospice for their care and support; and to Pastor Zach Glenn for his visits and prayers.