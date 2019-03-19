JUNCTION — A young CWC Bulldogs team showed a lot of fight before dropping a 13-8 decision to the Gallatin County Hawks in the season-opener on Monday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Bulldogs put across a pair in the second when Peyton Edwards beat out an infield hit, William Ledford reached on an error and Adam Phelps came through with a two-RBI single.

Gallatin County moved back ahead by 6-2 after four innings, but the Bulldogs had an answer. CWC put across two in the fifth with the help of an RBI double from KaCee Fulkerson and then took an 8-6 lead in the sixth, with Gia Berekashvili, Phelps, Devin Rankin, Ethan Mahon and Cal York all reaching base in the inning.

The Bulldogs were unable to keep the lead, however as the Hawks put across seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.

The Bulldogs used five pitchers in the game (Cole Blazier, Jason Mendenhall, William Ledford, Cal York and Ethan Mahon). They were able to scatter seven hits but control problems (8 walks) helped lead to several scores for the Hawks.

“There were a lot of positives. We had guys that were playing on the varsity field for the first time,” said CWC Coach Justin Simmons. “They did some things that we expect them to be able to do, but weren’t sure whether they would do them early or not. So we’re happy, we just have to throw a few more strikes and make some better plays in the field.”

The Bulldogs return to action Friday in the home opener against Benton.