Saturday’s 33rd annual Heartland FFA Alumni and Boosters Auction at Normal Community West High School was another success thanks to the cooperation between two schools.

The alumni group and boosters represent both Normal Community and Normal West High Schools.

“This goes toward a lot of the activities and scholarships that help our kids be able to grow throughout the year,” explained Treavor Taylor, Normal West ag teacher.

There was just one FFA program in Normal years ago then the program moved to West when that school was built, before eventually returning to both schools.

“We just finally got Normal Community started back in 2011 so now we work together on this,” said NCHS ag teacher Liz Harris.

Both schools have seen success over the years as West has had the top five members in the state in different competitions while Normal Community had some members win the state as well. The two programs work together on community service and fundraising projects during the year.

NCHS senior Georgia Merkle said the FFA had a fun year and won an award from Osborn-Barr in December and has had successful CDE teams. Lauren Mohr from West agrees that it has been a good year.

“Our parliamentary procedure team just had their contest and we got fourth,” Mohr said. “That was something that was really exciting because we had never done that before.”

Kenzie Kraft, a senior at NCHS, said this year’s auction featured many new items they never had before and several parents helped with donations this time around.

“I’ve always liked the aspect of having local members and local parents helping.”

Membership in the Heartland FFA Alumni and Boosters is open to any FFA parent, alumni or member of the local agriculture community. The group helps organize monthly activities, assists with proficiencies and state degree presentations and offers training and support for the FFA contest teams.

“You don’t have to be in FFA to be a part of the FFA Alumni and Boosters,” Harris explained. “If anyone is interested in being more involved in the Bloomington-Normal community, we do have a Facebook group.”