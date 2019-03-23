The Fulton County Historical & Genealogical Society invites the public to a special program, “Family Fingerprints: DNA Discoveries with Genetic Genealogy,” presented by Amber Lowery on Saturday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library, 411 N. Lightfoot Road, Farmington.

Have you considered taking a DNA test but are confused about which company to use. Do you have questions about taking a test? Have you gotten DNA results and wonder what to do with them? Do you wonder what all the hype is about DNA testing and what it can do for your genealogy research? Discover new ways to break down brick walls in your family trees. Get information on just what your DNA can tell about you.



Following in the footsteps of her mother, Amber Lowery has worked in libraries for over 20 years, most recently as a Reference Assistant at Peoria Public Library, working predominantly in their Local History and Genealogy Department. She has a bachelor’s of science in marketing and a bachelor’s of arts in history, with a minor in women’s students from Bradley University. Always ready for the thrill of the hunt or a quest to go on, keeping family history alive is a passion for her. She started working with DNA in 2016 and has become very eager to share her knowledge and discoveries through DNA and family research. In her not-so-spare time, she enjoys crafting, telling stories and helping others discover their genealogy.