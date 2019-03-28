Pamela D. Lohman, 73, of Erie, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, in Iowa City. A service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Erie Christian church. A visitation was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, in Erie. Burial was in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie Christian Church or Erie Christian Church Youth Fund.

Pam was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Princeton, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Strouss) Brandenburg. She married Ronald Lohman on Aug. 1, 1964, at the Hillsdale Methodist Church. They shared 52 years of marriage. Pam worked at the former Landuit’s Lake from 1960-1974. She also worked on the farm with her husband Ron and sold Tupperware and Country Crafts. Pam loved being a member of the Erie Christian Church and found her 16 years as a high school youth sponsor most rewarding. Between them they served as deaconess, Sunday school teacher and Helping Hands.

She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, playing cards, working puzzles, crocheting, making crafts and church activities. She cherished their 25 years wintering in Mission, Texas, and gathering with her family at the Lighthouse Cove in the Wisconsin Dells, fishing, barbecuing and enjoying Lake Delton. Most of all, Pam loved her family and being with them.

Pam is survived by her children, Jody (Mark) Heppner, of Erie, and Greg (Suzie) Lohman, of Port Byron; grandchildren: Andrew Heppner, Ashley (John) Richter, Brandon Heppner, Michael (Amy) Lohman, Matthew Lohman and Joshua Lohman; great-grandson, Landon Heppner; sisters, Yvonne (John) Pettit, of Port Byron; and Patsy (Dale) Gramling, of Hillsdale. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron in 2017; daughter, Janna Lohman in 1967; and her parents.