The candidates for Kewanee mayor, Gary Moore and Mike Yaklich, recently submitted written responses to a list of questions prepared by Star Courier editor Mike Helenthal in the runup to Tuesday’s election. Yaklich's responses are below.

What makes you qualified to be Mayor and what are specific skills you bring to the table? Give an example(s) how you’ve used those skills in your professional life and how that might translate to being Mayor?

I have many years of experience in high-level governing in Kewanee. I have a proven track record of researching problems and offering and discussing solutions for our City. Financially I have vast experience in developing budgets, prioritizing needs, and analyzing affordability for Kewanee. The City Council is Kewanee’s Board of Directors. I understand how Boards work. I have immense experience in Board dynamics and understand what it takes to achieve high caliber results and have also experienced how Boards can underachieve. Contributing and being a part of the solution is what makes a Board member valuable. A good work ethic, passion for accomplishing goals, the ability to do necessary research and to communicate these results to others are skills I possess. I also know the value of a dollar and have a long record of responsible and deliberate spending both in my private life and in my role as a Councilman. I strive for responsible spending. I know the difference between Needs vs. Wants. As your mayor we do not have to relearn past mistakes. Experience, Economics, Entrepreneurship, and Energy, plus High Expectations are all job qualifications for effective Kewanee Governance.

What are the top 3 issues facing Kewanee?

1. Budgeting the money we receive to stretch enough to meet the needs of our community. It is all about Kewanee and her citizens, businesses, and visitors. 2. Address street issues, infrastructure challenges, and recruit and hire a city engineer. 3, Maintain and build our local economy and tax base. These reflect our 2016 citywide survey of Kewanee residents. Street improvements, sidewalk improvements, beautification of neighborhoods, and grow our local economy were at the top of your priorities list 3 years ago. We listen and are responding.

How do we solve these problems?

1. We have a finite amount of money to balance between many needs. We must prioritize where your money goes. 2. We are stretching our street budget by creatively doing part of the work needed with local vendors. We have enhanced the sidewalk reimbursement program and have proactively installed ADA ramps at downtown intersections and many other intersections around town. We are stretching our limited street program funds by using local contractors for intersection sidewalk improvements. This saves 25 percent on cost and we put that into more feet of street. We are monitoring use of your city equipment and manpower so that we are not using community resources performing work traditionally done by hired contractors and paid for by homeowners. We carefully safeguard resources towards major infrastructure expenses identified in our Capital Improvement Plan. Example: repainting the north water tower costs $300,000 and will happen next year. Your governance team and City Manager will collectively decide on the skill set our next City Engineer should possess, and then recruit and hire an exceptionally qualified candidate. Our last City Engineer saved Kewanee millions of dollars in two water related areas. 3. We need to support local businesses with our programs and actions. To accurately understand the needs of our local businesses we rely on many local partners. These partners include you the community, our staff, our employees, the Chamber of Commerce and KEDC, and your City Council and Mayor. We need to follow through on projects in place that support our local jobs and our local tax base. The DOC $20M expansion and the two solar farm projects will bring jobs and needed resources to our local economy. Regarding the solar farms: The Kentville Road solar farm is estimated to generate $350,000 of added taxes [this is the equivalent of 20 $250,000 houses being built in the same year]; and the Page Street solar farm, which is in a business TIF District, is projected to add $125,000 of new taxes {equal to 7 new $250,000 homes} Most of these tax dollars will be spent within our local economy. There are more projects in the works. These are exciting and positive times for Kewanee’s future. We are watching Kewanee grow and prosper.

Have the City’s development programs – TIF/facade/home renovation/code enforcement – been administered fairly? Are the programs a wise use of taxpayer money?

I believe so. This is a dynamic and fluid area of services. Annually we scrutinize and review every program as a part of our budget workshop process. As we start this process for the new fiscal year, we are looking at a projected deficit of over $360,000. We analyze these programs based on administration, value to our customers as a whole, and affordability. It is not about having programs that are nice to have. It is about having affordable programs that work, that provide for a need, and that we have the ability to administer.

What is your management style and how would you apply it to City administration?

I have always been results-based I have high expectations for my team and myself. I believe in smart work, dedication to the challenges at hand, and individual excellence. Education, research and awareness are the ultimate crucibles for success. I know that together we can learn anything and solve most of our challenges. I encourage an environment within the City Administration that is results-based and focused on disciplined problem-solving that will foster excellence. I lead by example and discourage menial performance. Our well paid and proficient employees have responsible jobs to accomplish for our taxpayers, businesses, visitors, and employees.

What day-to-day commitments would you bring to the Mayor’s office?

Kewanee’s Mayor must ensure that we are doing what should be done. Kewanee’s Mayor and Council provide macro management, goals, direction, budget, expectations, and high level overview. We set the policy for execution. The City Manager is hired to supervise and manage day to day operations. When there are philosophical differences between the Council and City Manager regarding policy, the City Council directives must be followed. Kewanee’s Mayor must have total situational awareness on a daily basis. Consistency, honesty, high ethical values, and fairness must be part of our City of Kewanee culture. Ours is a governance structure that requires compliance, communication, and critical thinking.

How do you define the duties of Mayor?

First, do no harm. Then create an environment for success for all. Oversee but do not over supervise the City Manager. The Mayor and Council macro manage on goals, direction, budget, and consistency. We are not elected for the day-to-day management duties. Encourage and promote a professional image of Kewanee and her leadership. Maintain open channels of communication with the public. A Mayor must always be available and accessible. The Mayor must communicate with the City Manager to ensure that Council has the timely information they need in an unbiased format to use in their discussion and decision making. The role of the Mayor consists of basic tasks, obligations, and leadership. A Mayor is the face of Kewanee in all situations; the Mayor of Kewanee is Kewanee’s absolute Ambassador across Illinois.

The City Council recently turned down a staff plan to fix all of the streets through long-term bonds. Was this the right decision?

Disciplined spending is hard; it is a daunting task to build and to maintain. A bond is essentially a loan. You pledge collateral and take on a debt. You make a commitment and promise that must be paid off with interest. We will leave this debt as a legacy and responsibility to future Councils and our kids and grandkids. We must thoroughly and thoughtfully deliberate before we agree to long-term debt.Thirteen months ago we looked at the possibility of adding a half-cent sales tax for streets. The timing was bad and the information was incomplete. The Council unanimously recommended that the City Manager do more homework and bring this information back to us at a later date for our consideration. We needed to gauge the impact of this added sales tax on our Kewanee cash registers and Kewanee jobs. We still have not seen this analysis.

Does the City, Chamber of Commerce, and Kewanee Economic Development Corporation have a successful relationship? Where would you improve or maintain that relationship?

Yes we do, and it has improved over the last 4 years due to more open and improved communication. As a result, Kewanee is enjoying new business growth, developments coming to our industrial parks, and a growing local economy. We have developed a closer working relationship with these economic development partners than ever before. The Chamber and KEDC report 2 times per year at Council Meetings. They share projects they are working on, areas where they can help us in our efforts, and areas where they need help from the City. We discuss challenges and there is a great “can do” vibe when we all focus on problem-solving together. The results are front page news: DOC expansion, new business growth, and solar farms on the way. These projects bring lots of needed tax revenue and support to our local economy. The Mayor, City Council, and City Manager are invited to monthly board meetings for both organizations; the Mayor and the City Manager have voting rights and the rest of the Council have discussion rights only. I will continue these policies and will look for ways to work more closely with these essential and vital economic and community growth partners. It is all about communication and economics.

Is Kewanee receding, progressing or holding its ground? Where should it be in the future and how would you contribute to that?

Well heck yes we are progressing. We have the best water in the County, the best parks, great schools, a full-service hospital, affordable housing, low crime, our police and fire departments are among the best trained and equipped in the State of Illinois, and we are a regional hub for retail and services. We were voted Rand McNally’s friendliest small town in America several years ago. We are also a Wall Dog community and the Hog Capital of the World. We have great people throughout our community that would give you the shirt off their back if you needed it. We are nurturing tomorrow’s leaders today through our schools and service organizations. What a great place to call home. And we aren’t done yet. Just drive through out our community with your eyes open and you’ll see we are a happening place from new sports and healthcare facilities on the north end of town, to new business growth in the middle of town, and new entrepreneurial ventures in the south end of town. Solar farms to the east, solar farms to the west. Look in any direction, we are growing and improving. In the future my goal for Kewanee is not just to survive but to thrive. We are building an environment for success everyday by the decisions we make at City Hall. We need to continue efforts to beautify our community by demolishing blighted properties, by keeping clutter off the streets with a new garbage collection system, by adopting new technologies as they become available. These are dynamic times and I am excited to be a part of it. I hope to continue the positive momentum and the accomplishments we are seeing in Kewanee. Common sense budgeting and prioritizing services to meet the needs of the community has always meant making tough decisions. Our focus must remain centered in on what we can accomplish to improve our community. Image and appearance, business growth and expansion, along with streets and sidewalk improvements are the top priorities.

How would you employ the talents of residents to push Kewanee in a positive direction?

Invite our citizens to participate and get involved. Be a volunteer with the City-wide clean-up or start your own neighborhood clean-up. Support our festivals. Volunteer and lead by example. Take pride in our neighborhoods and town. Mentor a child. Use See-Click-Fix as a tool to become our eyes and ears when issues arise. If you see something, say something. Share your concerns – that is what we need to provide excellent service. Please participate - we need your valued feedback.

What is your biggest complaint about Kewanee?

Undeserved criticism. Our glass is not half empty. We are a great community that is improving. Our quality of life is exceptional.

What has been the City’s greatest success in the past 10 years?

There are many. We have a rich history of getting it done. We have handled much adversity and we have come through stronger than before. We are resilient. For example, when the Illinois Department of Juvenile Services decided to vacate their facility here, we worked with our legislative leaders to market the property to the Department of Corrections for a new and exciting venture, the first life skills facility in the State of Illinois. Mayor Looney and City Manager Bradley receive high marks for their efforts.

What is your biggest private/professional success?

I chose to live in Kewanee. That has enabled me to be involved in my community for 25+ years. Being in Kewanee has allowed me to parlay good character and good credit into many successes. My wife Melodee and I have raised 3 wonderful sons here and they are all college-educated professionals today who are active in their local communities. I’ve been privileged to serve this community for 14 years as an elected official. Through hard work and sacrifice, we have been very successful in our business careers here in Kewanee. To me Kewanee is a place to live the American Dream. Thank you, Kewanee.

How would you improve communication lines between Councilmen and City Hall staff?

We must re-establish past practices. City Hall staff has important duties to perform without interruption from elected officials. The City Manager manages the staff in the day-to-day business of the City; the elected officials set policy and direct the City Manager. We share citizen observations and concerns with the City Manager and wait for timely feedback. That is our chain of command. The City Manager dialogues with the Department Heads who in turn talk with the staff on the front lines. Information flows back through the same channels to the City Manager, and from the City Manager to the Mayor and all the Councilmen. When communication flows up and down this chain of command in a timely manner, the business of our City functions most efficiently. We are all working to do a better job of communicating.







