The 14th Annual Car Cruise-In and Tractor Show, hosted by Spoon River College diesel technology students in the Phi Mu Tau Fraternity, will be held in Engle Hall parking lot at the Canton Campus Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The 14th Annual Car Cruise-In and Tractor Show, hosted by Spoon River College diesel technology students in the Phi Mu Tau Fraternity, will be held in Engle Hall parking lot at the Canton Campus Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Anyone who has a classic car or tractor is invited to bring or drive them to the College and be part of the show.



There is no entry fee.



“This is a free, fun, casual event,” said Todd Thompson, diesel and power systems technology teacher and Phi Mu Tau advisor.



“Bring the family and come on out. There is always a nice variety of antique vehicles and tractors, plus some new and unique ones.”



Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m.



Awards for best car and best tractor will be determined by fan voting and announced at 2 p.m. Raffle and 50-50 drawing winners will also be announced at 2 p.m.



The event is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, it will be held inside the Votech building. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



For more information about the car show, contact Todd Thompson at (309) 649-6244.