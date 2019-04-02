The Peoria Comic Book Convention will be held Sunday April 14 at the Holiday Inn & Suites located at 101 Holiday St East Peoria (I-74 exit 94- this is south east near the Clock Tower and the Roundabout).

It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Admission to the public is FREE.



Dealers specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related collectibles will be on hand. Or if you have comics laying around that you are no longer wanting, bring them by.



Dealers will be buying.



For further information contact Alan, 309 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics