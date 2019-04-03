The Canton JV squad dropped its Mid-Illini Conference opener, while the freshman squad was victorious in contests played Monday afternoon.

At Bob Ems Field, the JV squad was defeated by Morton 13-3 in a seven-inning contest.



CHS tallied single runs in the second, third and fifth innings. Morton scored in six of the seven innings it batted. The Potters led 3-2 after three innings before putting together two-run rallies in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, along with a four-run inning in the sixth.



Morton would out-hit Canton 8-7 and the Little Giants finished with 11 errors, compared to two for the visitors.



Sammy Mulligan had three hits for Canton.



Logan Howell pitched four innings and Dylan Lyons three innings for the Little Giants with Lyons recording six strikeouts.



At the CHS Diamond, the Little Giant freshmen tallied a single run in the first and two more in the fourth on the way to a 3-2 victory over the Potter freshmen.



Morton would score twice in the top of the sixth and out-hit CHS 8-4, but the Little Giants would hang on for the win.



Trevor Putman had one RBI for the Little Giants.



On the mound, Connor Willcoxen pitched five innings to record the victory, striking out five. Will Eskridge would pitch the final two innings, recording one strikeout.



The two teams will head to Morton today for re-matches against the Potters with both games starting at 4:15 p.m.