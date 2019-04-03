The Canton Ingersoll eighth grade boys were tops in their division, while the seventh graders finished second in Monday’s quadrangular meet held at Memorial Stadium.

The eighth grade team results saw Canton Ingersoll finish on top with 110 points, followed by Tremont (44), Illini Bluffs (23) and Galesburg Costa (15).



Individual results for Canton Ingersoll included the following:

110-meter Hurdles – Joe Norton, fourth, 21.19.

100 – Lashawn Wallace, first, 11.86 and JJ Hedges, third, 13.1.

1600 – Isaiah Sessions, first, 5:48.

4x200 Relay – Wallace, Dylan Watts, Drew Freeman and Camden Spencer, first, 1:43.21.

4x100 – Kai Correa, Norton, Hedges and Braden Colbert, second, 55.3.

400 – Gabe Vasquez, first, 1:03; Correa, second, 1:05; Norton, third, 1:06 and Eli Eberle, fifth, 1:11.

200 – Watts, first, 25.49; Spencer, second, 25.9) and Morgan Caho, third, 26.22.

800 – Sessions, first, 2:42 and Jayson Kuzinar, third, 2:56.

4x400 – Norton, Vasquez, Caho and Freeman, first, 4:24.

Discus – Correa, first, 101-feet, 11-inches; Danny Vollmar, second, 101-0 and Phoenix Miller, fourth, 94-3.

Shot Put – Correa, first, 40-8; Braden Colbert, fourth, 31-0 ½ and Wallace, fifth, 31-0.

High Jump – Watts, first, 5-2; Caho, third, 5-0 and Freeman, fifth, 4-8.

Long Jump – Wallace, first, 16-10; Vasquez, third, 15-4 and Spencer, fifth, 14-1.

Pole Vault – Miller, first, 6-6 and Eli Eberle, second, 5-0.

The seventh grade meet saw Tremont finish with 66 points, followed by Canton Ingersoll (64), Illini Bluffs (51) and Galesburg Costa (12).



Individual results for Canton Ingersoll included the following:

110 Hurdles – Manny Rogers, third, 24.18.

100 – Jace Emery, third, 14.6 and Andre Tubbins, fourth, 14.7.

4x200 – Garrett Fawcett, Rogers, Carter Smith and Myles Frame, second, 2:01.

400 – Rogers, second, 1:14; Carter Hart, fourth, 1:16 and Xavier Fields, fifth, 1:17.

200 – Landon Pasley, second, 28.5; Frame, third, 29.1 and Tubbins, fifth, 30.67.

800 – Fawcett, first, 2:40.

4x400 – Hart, Smith, Frame and Pasley, first, 5:02.

Discus – Andrew Eustice, second, 66-4 and Ian Kosier, third, 56-8.

Shot Put – Eustice, second, 25-3.

High Jump – Fawcett, second, 4-7 and Emery, third, 4-6.

Long Jump – Fawcett, second, 13-10 and Rogers, fifth, 12-4.