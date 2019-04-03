Early election results

The people have spoken, at least the small number of those interested in exercising their civic duties regarding casting a ballot. As a result, some communities in the area will have new faces on their governing boards.

The vote totals provided for the following races in Livingston County are as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. They are also not official.

City-Village Boards

Pontiac

Republican Bill Swanson took 72.27 percent of the vote in defeating Democrat Daniel Hobart 91-43 to retain his Ward 1 seat on the city council. Kelly Eckhoff (Ward 2), Don Hicks (Ward 3), Jayme Bradshaw (Ward 4) and Brian Gabor (Ward 5) ran unopposed.

Fairbury

Steve Endres defeated John Gavin by a 56-37 count to take the Ward 3 challenge in Fairbury. Jon Kinate (Ward 1), Charles Hoselton (Ward 2) and Gary Norris (Ward 4) each ran unopposed.

Cullom

Four candidates ran for three spots on the Cullom Village Board for four-year terms. Brad Wallrich was the top vote-getter with 50, edging Richard Mills, who had 49. Carl Krause III won the other seat wth 46 votes. Lindsey Pickham had 25 votes in coming up short.

Jeff Meister won the two-year term for the Cullom board.

Dwight

Five candidates squared off for a trustee spot on the Dwight Village Board, which drew considerable focus in recent weeks. Charles Butterbrodt was the top vote-getter with 388. Randall Irvin took in 344 votes and Marla Kinkade claimed the other seat with 285 votes. Left out were Bernie Baldauf (243 votes) and Gloria Piccioli (210).

Flanagan

There were six candidates for three spots on the Flanagan Village Board and a voter turnout of 27 percent. Beverley Friese was the vote of the constituency with 124 votes. Josh Jesse had 99 and Allen Hulse claimed 96 votes. Bran Boldt led the defeated with 72 votes. Frank Tooley (70) and Patricia Jones (41) were also in the running.

Jeffrey Wallace ran unopposed for village president.

Forrest

Jon Bach looks to be the fortunate one in the race for one of three open seats on the Forrest Village Board. Bach was leading Dennis Quigley for the third seat 60-56. Jeff Austman was the top vote-getter with 90 and Leslie DeFries had 70.

Lewis Breeden had 98 votes in running unopposed for village president.

School Boards

Flanagan CUSD 74

The people voting for the Flanagan CUSD 74 board was rather certain who they wanted as Dan Faber, Matthew Vanderveen and Steven Vollmer were easily outdistancing Rebecca McMillan and Troy Kaupp for the three seats. Faber was leading with 356 votes while Vanderveen had 312 and Vollmer tallied 302. McMillan had 147 and Kaupp recorded 121.

Prairie Central CUSD 8

Brad Brown looks to be the peoples choice for a seat on the Prairie Central CUSD 8 board with 513 votes. Voters had four candidates to choose from for three seats. Also looking to be voted in are Dana Louise Kafer (478) and Timothy McGreal (464). Lori Schahrer had 433.

Cornell CCSD 426

As of deadline, there was a deadlock for the third seat on the Cornell CCSD 426 board. Will Van Weelden and Aaron Smith were tied with 84 votes apiece for the third seat. Looking to have garnered seats already were Cheryl Hansen (115) and Amanda Schumm (103).

Dwight 232

Mark Christenson had a big lead in leading the four candidates for the three seats on the Dwight 232 school board. Christenson had 466 votes with Michael Cornale running second with 382 and Eric Scheuer third at 368. Marc Ellis is trailing with 316.

Rooks Creek CCSD 425

Kristen Hinz and Elizabeth Alvey were the leading vote-getters for the Rooks Creek board with 35 votes apiece. Kassandra Ryerson looked to have the third seat with 32. Stephen Mattingly was the fourth candidate and took in 23 votes.

Other Races

There was one race of significance in McLean County involving the Chenoa City Council. Vote totals from McLean County were not updated as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

There were four candidates for two seats on the Chenoa council with John Strike as the only incumbent. Current Commissioner Don Schultheis is not running for another term.

Included among the three other candidates are former commissioner Gary Dreher, along with Chad Daiker and Lee Reinhart.