Eleven new members were inducted into Galva High School’s F.U. White Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held Wednesday, March 20.

Eleven new members were inducted into Galva High School’s F.U. White Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held Wednesday, March 20.

The 2018-19 inductees are Lexi Morse, Tressa Rogers, Julia Stahl, Christian Loncka, Jaymi Gibbs, Caelin Foley, Parker DeVenney, Brynn Patty, Amy Percifield, Parker Taylor and Darrah Schilling. The group joined current members Elizabeth Whitford, Emilyann Wexell, Shivam Patel and Gunner Spivey.

The officers for the 2018-19 inductees are Morse, president; Rogers, vice president; Stahl, secretary; Loncka, treasurer; and Gibbs, publicist.

Galva Junior-Senior High principal Jerry Becker spoke to the students, and noted his message remains the same to each new group of NHS inductees.

“It’s the four pillars of the National Honor Society — Character, Scholarship, Leadership and Service,” Becker said. “That’s what got you here tonight, sitting in those chairs to be inducted into the National Honor Society.”

“As adults, these four pillars will take you a long way,” Becker added. “I challenge you to take these four pillars seriously and let them guide you for the rest of your life.”

Galva High School graduate Shawn Kendall — a former teacher in the district, owner of the business Trademark Vacations and Henry County Board member — was the ceremony’s guest speaker.

Kendall shared his story of a life journey that’s taken him to six different colleges, eight different jobs and five cities.

“That sounds a little misguided, like you don’t know what you’re doing — that’s partially true,” Kendall said. “But the reason I’ve gone through all of that is I’ve always been searching and knew what I wanted to do.”

Kendall told the NHS inductees that life is about exploration and finding your way down the path. He encouraged the students to think about what they really want to do in life that makes them happy, and regardless of the twist and turns, find the path that takes them there.

Kendall told the students he leans on three things to help him make decisions — discipline, opportunity and risk.

“As you finish high school and some of you go to college next year, remember to find your own path, find that door,” Kendall said. “Stay with your discipline to get to that path, take advantage of your opportunities and don’t be afraid to take risks on where you want to get in life.”

Galva High School’s National Honor Society sponsor is Ben Stinson. He inherited the role from longtime NHS sponsor Shirley Hertz, who retired from teaching last year.

“I know it was a special evening for her and we honor that in her retirement. She really took this very seriously and it was very important to her,” Becker said. “I appreciate Mr. Stinson coming on board. He will serve this duty well.”