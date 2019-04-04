How old are you? Are you old enough to remember the Carol Burnett Show? If so, you might want to take in the Vermillion Players’ production at the Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center this weekend and next.

“Skits from the Carol Burnett Show” is the latest effort by the talented group of thespians who will show off their comedic talents in an homage to one of the most popular television shows in history.

The TV show began Sept. 11, 1967, and lasted until March 29, 1978, which was a good run for a variety show.

“Skits from the Carol Burnett Show” offers the audience a look at the comedy aspects of the show, though there are two musical interludes with renditions of two songs from early in the TV show’s run. “Ode to Billy Joe” was performed nicely by Amy Rice. The song actually came out two months before the TV show first aired.

The music in the second act was James Taylor’s “Fire and Ice,” which Gavin Balota smoothly performed.

Pleasant as the musical interludes were, it was the work of the regular ensemble doing 10 skits that really made the evening.

The Vermillion Players performing this show are Meghan Briscoe, Paul Brown, Meredith Feldman, John R. Gahm, Ed Green, Lisa Green, Alisha Prunty and Noah Welch. They took turns playing parts from the TV cast, and some of the guest stars, as well.

Looking for one Carol? That’s not happening because director Tom Ramseyer is able to place a trio of talented ladies in the roles performed by the venerable Carol Burnett. Ramseyer is able to spread the wealth with the four ladies in the cast.

Starting from the beginning, Feldman takes the stage and introduces the show in a similar manner to what was done on TV. Feldman is dressed as the charwoman — the cleaning lady that is iconic to Burnett.

A hint to those who will be in attendance, and this is a spoiler alert, ask a question. The intro to the TV show included an unscripted Q&A segment. The audience will get its chance to find out about the ear tug, or what Carol likes, or if she can do the Tarzan holler.

There are two “Old Folks” skits with real-life husband-and-wife team Ed and Lisa Green playing the roles of Bert and Molly that were made famous by Burnett and Harvey Korman.

Prunty plays the vampy temptress character in “Red Dust,” which was a parody of a movie. Briscoe plays the Burnett role in the “Bonnie and Clod” segment, which deals with a not-so-successful criminal who considers going straight (played by Ed Green) only to have his wife (Briscoe) encourage him to stick with crime.

Prunty was the Burnett character in “The Late Date” segment. This included Brown in the Korman role and Briscoe in the role of the younger sister, played by Vicki Lawrence on TV.

Maybe the best segment in the first act was the “Passion on Tenth Avenue” episode that saw Feldman go over the top as the Burnett character. This was very much like what folks might remember from the TV show.

On this night of review, the troupe seemed to find a groove in the Act 2. The comfort level was impressive as the players appeared ready to break a leg.

Starting with the parody of an army hospital in World War II, where Feldman was excellent again in Burnett’s role as the captain nurse but was equaled by Prunty and Lisa Green as the other nurses.

Briscoe’s demon extortionist role in “Fireside Girl” was outstanding. Prunty and Feldman played off each other quite well in “The Coffee Commercial.”

What might be the best segment (which is subject to the person watching) might be the “As the Stomach Turns” piece. The segment on TV was a recurring sketch that mocked a soap opera. It started in 1968.

This particular skit’s episode was originally aired in 1969. It uses virtually the entire cast and really shows off what the group can do when in that groove.

The run time for the performance is about two hours. It opens tonight at 7 p.m. as a show-only performance. Doors open at 6:30. There will also be a show-only performance on April 11.

The dinner theater shows will take place Friday and Saturday night, as well as a Sunday matinee, this weekend and next weekend (April 12-14). Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dining taking place at 6:15. For the matinee, doors open at 12:30 p.m. with dinner service beginning at 12:45.