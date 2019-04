The 63rd Annual Altruistic Club Coffee-Garden of Giving: Kindness, Compassion, Service-is planned for Tuesday, May 14, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 W. Elm St., Canton.

For boxed cookie preorders call 224-3153.