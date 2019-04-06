The Canton JV baseball team posted a victory, while the freshmen were defeated in Mid-Illini Conference play against host Morton Wednesday afternoon.

The Canton JV baseball team posted a victory, while the freshmen were defeated in Mid-Illini Conference play against host Morton Wednesday afternoon.



The Little Giant JV squad improved to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in Mid-Illini play with a 7-4 victory.



Morton tallied a single run in its first at-bat, but Canton responded with a single run in the second before taking the lead for good with a two-run third and a single run in the fifth to make it 4-1.



The Potters scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2, but CHS scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh to make it 7-2. Morton would score twice in its final at-bat, but the Little Giants would hang on for the victory.



Canton out-hit Morton 9-5 as Logan Howell had three hits, while Trae Cox and Ethan Bender chipped in two hits each for the visitors.



Cox finished with three RBIs, while Jake Miller added two RBIs.



On the mound, Cox pitched four innings, striking out five, while Nick Oldfield pitched three innings, striking out three.



The freshman game saw Canton slip to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in Mid-Illini play by dropping a 5-1 decision to the Potters.



CHS scored a single run in its first at-bat, but would not score again. Morton would put together two-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings, along with a single run in the fifth.



The Potters would out-hit Canton 5-4 with Joel Skiles recording to hits for the Little Giants. Caden Williams had the lone CHS run batted in.



On the mound, Dylan Martin pitched four innings, striking out five. Liam Murphy pitched one inning with Skiles added two strikeouts in his time on the mound.



The Canton JV is slated to play at Macomb Friday before facing Pontiac today at Bob Ems Field. The JV game will follow the varsity contest that is slated for 1 p.m.



The start time was pushed back two hours to give the field additional time to dry following Thursday night rains.



The Little Giant freshmen were scheduled to face Peoria Richwoods today in a doubleheader at the CHS baseball diamond.



However, those games were called off due to wet grounds.