There comes a time, and for me it occurs a few times every year, where a change of scenery might be the best medicine. It doesn’t mean that you have come down with some serious illness or anything of that nature, in fact, the true seriousness of it at might be considered a little silly by some, maybe more.



There’s no doubt that most of us have been through this, it’s only our descriptions of this infliction that vary, the overall meaning the same. How you cope with the matter is the key element in surviving it all.



Might I dare call it boredom? Again, it is how you define the word boredom that justifies your infliction. Could it just be the monotony of it all? Or could they be one and the same (monotony and boredom) with one causing the other?



It is possible to work through it or out of it, whichever you prefer. Of course, the number one thing to do is to just take a trip, get out of Dodge for a few days. But you can’t always do that because you never know when the infliction will occur. And for many you just can’t bolt away at the drop of a hat. You have to do something quickly, if only to get you by for a few days until you can get away.



I came down with the illness a few days ago. My first case of the year. I have a need for wilder places, wilder creatures, wilder rivers, etc. Afterall, we are here in Illinois where ‘wild’ is severely limited. Somewhere else always seems to be better.



I plan a few trips here and there throughout the year that I hope will stop the oncoming illness, set it back some. And that works, but it has its downside. You then have to battle the “back home” illness. That is when you return but wish you were still at the place where you had just come from. But that is an entirely new illness that we will talk about on another day.



Driving along I see the same ole things. The same roads, the same barns, the same trees, the same birds. I know it’s the season. It’s dragging along. The scenery is slow in changing, the birds are late in arriving, the getty- up and go of Spring is laying flat right now and it’s bringing me down with it, but I can’t get away right now. How do I recharge?



There’s a little spot where I can go. I can get away from it all. I can be by myself. I grab my pack, some coffee and the pot. I will be on public property and am not sure if I can build a stick fire, so I take along the cooker and will use that to brew the coffee. Anyone can go to this spot, but they don’t — at least not this time of year. In a few weeks it will be a different story when the mushroom hunters come out. I will know that they have been here as they will leave behind their empty water bottles, grocery sacks, candy wrappers, cigarette butts, and other nice tidbits of litter. I look forward to mushroom season and despise it all at the same time.



It is cool and a fire would be nice, but I will rely on the flames from the cooker for warmth. My agenda is simple, find a nice location, brew coffee, drink coffee, take in the sounds of nature and filter out my infliction. If all goes well, I will find peace on this first outing, but it is possible that I will need to come back again and again to pull out the demon that has taken over my thoughts.



The coffee boils as the steam and aroma fill the air. I pour a cup and bury myself in the crook of a downed tree just a few feet from the coffee pot. I hold the cup with two hands, cradling it, just a few inches from my mouth, my knees the same distance on the other side of the cup. I’ve formed into a ball in a sense, curled around a steaming cup of coffee.



The woods are quiet with few birds active, no other creatures stir. But that is fine, it’s not about them today. I need a re-charge. Did it work? I’m not sure. I think I need to go back again.



*** You might have noticed several Pelicans in the area lately. Some have asked what the ‘knobby’ looking thing on the Pelicans bill is. Well, you will find this ‘knob’ during breeding season. It occurs on both sexes, which are difficult to tell apart. The male will typically have a slightly longer beak. The knob will shed away by the end of the breeding season. Did you also know that a Pelican can eat four pounds of fish a day?



*** Went out the other day and Snipe were everywhere at the marsh. You will find them near water so make sure to check out the roadside ditches for a really close-up few. Snipe will typically hang tight as long as you stay inside your rig.



*** Finding mushrooms in southern Illinois!