The Kewanee Park District will be celebrating a milestone this year, and Brian Johnson, director of parks and recreation, is inviting the community to come out and celebrate.

The Park District is turning 100 years old. The centennial celebration will kick off on Wednesday, April 10, with a birthday cake at the 19th Hole Restaurant. The public is invited to stop by and have a piece of cake to help celebrate, Johnson said.

April 10 is significant because it’s the birthday of Kewanee Park District founder and philanthropist, E.E. Baker, who was born on that date in 1855.

In the summer of 1919, Baker publicly announced that he would give $50,000 to Kewanee on the condition that the city establish a park district, a park district board and issue bonds to match his funds. The offer was met with cheering and a standing ovation. Baker was later elected as park district president. The first meeting of the park board occurred in September of that year.

The history of the Kewanee park district has been well documented. Northeast Park was the first park acquired, followed by Liberty Park, Chautauqua Park in 1922 and Baker Park in 1924. According to a 1928 souvenir booklet about the Kewanee Park District, Baker Park was shaping up to be the finest park yet and so “a grateful citizenship appreciating what Mr. E. E. Baker had made possible to our community by his generosity, asked that this park be named in his honor.”

Baker also set up a not-for-profit corporation to maintain the parks. Over the last 100 years, the parks haven’t just been maintained though. They have been renovated, redesigned and added upon. It’s hard to imagine what Baker would think of all of the changes, but Johnson believes that Baker would be amazed.

“I think he’d be very happy with the progress we’ve made and the improvements,” he said. “Baker loved children and the district is serving and providing for more people and children than ever before.”

The community birthday cake is just the opening act for the centennial celebration still being planned by the park district. Johnson said they are still in talks with an area business to offer a day in the park at Windmont, which will include music and games. Also being planned is a family fun day and free swim at Northeast Park, as well as a free golf day at Baker Park.

But those events won’t be the end of the celebration. The details are secret for now but Johnson asked for people to stay tuned. “All of these events will culminate in the park district bringing back one of the most popular events in its 100 year old history.”

