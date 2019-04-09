The Olney City Council met on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the City council Chambers of the Olney City Hall.

Council members present were: Mayor Lambird, Councilwoman Henton, Councilwoman Fehrenbacher, Councilman Harrison, and Councilman McLaughlin.

4. Public Hearing: 2019/2020 Fiscal Budget: No one from the public was present to speak at the public hearing for the 2019/2020 fiscal budget.

Consent Agenda approved with Mayor Lambird abstaining.

9-A Discussion/Possible Action: Demolition of the Musgrove House (City Manager Barker): Currently, the Musgrove House in Musgrove Park is mainly used by the Girl Scouts of Richland County. The Girl Scouts had been contacted about the need to demolish the Musgrove House. Representing the Girl Scouts, Mary Lou Spieth was present. She thanked the City for the ability to use the Musgrove House for several years at no charge. She understood that the house was in poor shape and would require a large amount of money to repair. Mrs. Spieth was confident that the Girl Scouts could find another place to meet, but finding a place to store their large amount of items was a challenge. As a not-for-profit, she stated they did not have the funds to secure a storage unit. A few members of the Council had people they could contact to see if a small storage space could be available. Anyone from the public who may have a ground-level space that could be used for storage are encouraged to contact Mrs. Spieth or City Hall.

9-B Resolution: Accept Bid for Furnishing and Delivery of Concrete for Street Patching, Curb and Gutter Construction, and Miscellaneous Construction (City Manager Barker): Approved unanimously with Schrey Systems being the low, approved bidder on all mixes of concrete.

9-C Resolution: Accept Bid for Sand, Pea Gravel, Crushed Stone and Riprap (City Manager Barker): Approved unanimously with Charles Heuerman Trucking being the only bidder.

9-D Ordinance: Authorize Sale of Personal Property from the Park Department – 2000 Dodge Pickup Truck (City Manager Barker): Approved unanimously.

9-E Resolution: Accept Quotes Received for Chemicals for the Musgrove Aquatic Center and Waive Formal Bidding Procedures (City Manager Barker): This item was tabled until the next Council meeting.

9-F Resolution: Accept Bid for Demolition of 520 W. North Avenue (City Manager Barker): Approved unanimously with Hemrich Excavating being the low, approved bidder.

9-G Resolution: Amend the 2018/2019 Budget in the Street Department for the Whittle/Monroe Storm Sewer Project (City Manager Barker): Necessary storm sewer repair work had recently been completed at the intersection of S. Whittle and E. Monroe. The project was not included in the original budget, so a budget amendment was needed. Approved unanimously.

9-H Resolution: Transfer Money from the Tourism Fund to the General Corporate Fund (City Treasurer Guinn): As included in the 2018/2019 budget, it was recommended that funds be transferred from the Tourism Fund to the General Fund to reimburse the General Fund for time spent by the City Clerk on Tourism. Approved with Councilman McLaughlin voting no.

9-I Resolution: Designate Funds for Capital Expenditures in the General Fund (City Treasurer Guinn): Approved unanimously.

9-J Resolution: Designate Funds for Capital Expenditures in the Water Fund (City Treasurer Guinn): Approved unanimously.

9-K Resolution: Designate Funds for Capital Expenditures in the Sewer Fund (City Treasurer Guinn): Approved unanimously.

9-L Resolution: Transfer Money from the General Fund to the Fire Pension Fund (City Treasurer Guinn): Before voting, Councilman McLaughlin asked if the proposed funds to be transferred from General Corporate were unrestricted and could be used for any purpose. The City Treasurer confirmed. Approved with Councilman McLaughlin voting no.

9-M Resolution: Amend the 2018/2019 Budget in the Sewer Department for Coliform Water Baths (City Manager Barker): Approved unanimously.

9-N Resolution: Accept a Proposal to Apply to the Illinois Commerce Commission for Assistance in Repairs to the Whittle Avenue Grade Crossing (City Manager Barker): The City had been in contact with the Illinois Commerce Commission concerning the Whittle Avenue (railroad) Grade Crossing. The Commission encouraged the City to apply for assistance on repairs. If approved, the project would include improvements to the approaches, the crossing and signalization. In order enhance the application, a commitment amount was suggested up to $25,000. Also if approved, the portion of Railroad Street accessed from Whittle Avenue would need to be closed. Approved unanimously.

9-O Resolution: Accept Quote for Pacific Cycle Roof Repairs & Waive Formal Bidding Procedures (City Manager Barker): The city already had $375,000 set aside for additional repairs to the roof at Pacific Cycle, and the quote from ACI Roofers came in at $354,242. The three east bays of the warehouse were in need of repair. Approved unanimously.

9-P Resolution: Authorize a Bank Account for the Elliott Street Bridge Project, Transfer Funds from the UDAG Account & Close out the UDAG Account (City Treasurer Guinn): Approved unanimously.

9-Q Discussion/Action on Amendments to Proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 (City Treasurer Guinn):

No additional amendments to the proposed 2019/2020 budget were expressed by the Council. The 2019/2020 budget will be on the agenda for approval at the April 22nd meeting.

11. Public Comments/Presentations: Bill Clow was present representing the Richland County Board’s Finance Committee. In some recent correspondence, Judge Dunn had commented that if any public work was needed, he could send out community service workers for that purpose. If desired, the City would need to supply trash bags and rakes, but the County would supply supervisors. Mr. Clow indicated he could have some of the supervisors contact the Park Department’s Supervisor on potential work.

Councilman McLaughlin recalled that a disc golf tournament was coming up on April 20th. He requested that the potholes be filled in the park area beforehand, if the area dried up enough. He added that the Rotary Clubs had also held a work day at Rotary Park the prior weekend.

12. Closed Session: Sale or Lease Price of Real Property; Acquisition of Real Property; Appointment, Employment, Compensation, and Performance of Specific Employees; and Collective Negotiating Matters

The Council adjourned into closed session at 7:28 p.m.

13. Reconvene Open Session

13-A Resolution: Authorize Agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4301 (City Manager Barker):In the closed session held on March 25th, the Council was able to review the proposed agreement with the IAFF #4301. No additional changes were necessary. Approved unanimously.

13-B Discussion: Steps Necessary to Proceed with the Community Development Block Grant for Water Line Replacement Project (City Manager Barker): B Repairs were much needed to the Jasper/Lincoln water line. A grant Community Development Block Grant was available if the City wished to apply. In order to apply, the City’s water rates would need to be $30.52 for 5,000 gallons. The City’s current cost is $27.81 for 5,000 gallons making the rates too low to apply. The City Treasurer had put together three different options of rate increases that would get the City to the minimum rate amount. The Council would look further at the options, and other options may be presented. The Council would discuss the potential rate increase further at the April 22nd Council meeting.

While discussing rate increases, the City Treasurer wondered if sewer rates should also be increased. There were a few multi million dollar capital projects ahead in sewer. The Council would also consider a sewer rate increase, but other options would also be presented at the next meeting.

Meeting adjourned at 8:12 p.m.

