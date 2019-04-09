An iconic downtown building will likely be coming down soon after an incident Friday that created a potentially dangerous situation.

The old Daily Leader office building suffered a collapsed floor sometime Friday that seemingly broke a gas line. This created a strong gas odor in the downtown area Friday night.

The building, located just south of the current Daily Leader office, at 318 N. Main St., has been in disrepair for some time. The bottom floor of the building had been used as a warehouse for The Leader since the press was moved into the building just north. The offices were later moved to the current portion of the building, which is north of the press room.

A call for a gas leak was made at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday as the odor was evident in the downtown area, though not in the Daily Leader building until much later. Eventually, it was discovered that the gas leak was coming from The Leader office.

Nicor shut off the gas lines to the Daily Leader, as well as to businesses to the south that are connected to the same main. The reason was in case the rest of The Leader building collapsed.

City Building and Zoning directors Dave Lopeman and Dave Wilson inspected the Daily Leader building and decided to block off the city alley way between the Daily Leader and the Rathbun and Apple Tree Restaurant buildings and condemn the two-story Leader building.

A portion of the sidewalk in front of the current press building and old office building has also been closed off.

“(We’re) waiting for the building owner’s architect to determine structural viability,” said Pontiac City Administrator Bob Karls Monday. “(It’s blocked off) to make sure the integrity of the walls are sound.

“We’ll get a report from the owner’s architect and work with them to determine the next steps.”

The current Daily Leader office is open after an inspection by an engineer from Farnsworth Group.