Goodwill of Central Illinois has named former Canton store manager, Angie Hadsall as district manager.

Hadsall will oversee Goodwill’s 11 retail locations throughout Central Illinois.



“Angie has years of experience in retail, but more importantly she knows the importance of community support from Goodwill,” said Goodwill’s Director of Retail, Susan Walker.



Hadsall began working at Goodwill 16 years ago and has served as a retail clerk, supervisor, assistant manager and manager, all at Goodwill’s Canton store.



“The best part about working at our Canton store is our relationship with the community. They aren’t just customers, they are like family to us,” said Hadsall.



Haley Belless has been appointed as the Canton store manager. Haley has worked at the Canton location for 13 years.



Goodwill of Central Illinois employs nearly 300 individuals.



The funds generated by the sale of donated goods support Goodwill’s free employment and veterans’ services and a youth mentoring program.



In 2018 Goodwill of Central Illinois provided or placed 820 individuals into jobs and served 554 veterans with employment services and referrals for everything from medical treatment to transportation.



Goodwill’s youth mentoring program, GoodGuides, saw mentors spend 2,221 hours with local youth.



Goodwill also operates a 15-bedroom veterans’ home, the General Wayne A. Downing Home for Veterans.



In 2018 Goodwill also recycled more than 2.9 million pounds. “Goodwill could not exist without the support of our community,” said Gretchen Piper, Goodwill’s director of communication. “Whether we’re supporting someone who needs a job or a veteran who needs a little help, that support is possible because our community donates and shops.”