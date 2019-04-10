Hello Readers. I must apologize for not publishing last week’s Life Lines. The influenza strain that has been running rampant caught me but good. I had a running temperature exceeding 104 degrees, and I simply could not summon the energy to share a meaningful column. If I can’t offer substance, I would rather take a pass. Hence, no column last week.

However, this is a new week and I am blessedly revitalized. While making no claim to the extraordinary, over the years my home office has taken on the manifestation of the inner ‘me’. Physical objects accumulate on tables, paintings on the walls, and nick knacks seem to sprout like fauna all around me in my sanctum sanctorum.

In this sense, anyone’s private domain becomes in point of fact a portrait of the inner person. I am unsure if I am eclectic, or frankly, just plain weird. In way of example, I have a late 1800’s oval gesso picture frame. It is the largest and finest example of that particular style I have ever found, in or out of a museum.

It hangs on my wall without a picture to fill it. It is so lovely, the frame, designed to hold a piece of art, that it has itself become the piece of art. I have yet to find a painting or print to place within it that would enhance, rather than lessen, the beauty of the frame. Perhaps I never will, and that suits me fine.

Another object, one that sits on my desk, comes with an interesting story. I’ve wanted to write about it for some time, but haven't come to a proper emotional equilibrium that would allow me to share the tale of its origin in a clean and hopefully professional manner. After staring at it for two years, I believe I have found a basis upon which I can relate how it came into my hands and what this object, or the lesson I derived from it, may mean for you.

The object I’m referring to is nothing fantastic; it is a magnifying glass. The simple basic model; about four inches in diameter, with a four inch handle, all metal, and it does exactly what a magnifying glass is supposed to do. It clarifies.

At this point, the story becomes a bit more interesting. We are now entering the realm of Jerry Springer, Geraldo Rivera and Oprah Winfrey. I shall explain.

For some of you that have read Life Lines with any amount of time under your belt, you will know I had a difficult childhood. But rest assured, we are not going down that dismal path here. I’ve written of my biological mother with her failings in upholding the honor of the title ‘Mother’.

I’ve written nothing of my biological father. I know I am not special or unique in that I grew up wondering what my father was like. Was he (is he?) tall. Good looking? A full head of hair? Intelligent? What did he do for a living? Where in the world did he live? Was he even alive? Why did he go away?

These questions, I imagine, are no different from anyone finding themselves in my situation. We are wired to want to know who created us physically. This has nothing to do with the creationism aspect entailing a belief in a God/Creator. Much more mundane stuff, here.

Around four years ago, after decades of these types of questions floating in my mind, I was busy at my desk, doing my best for Caesar, when the phone rang. Upon answering it, a rich, deep voice came through the receiver, and the voice spoke, “Hello? Is this Michael Winter?”

I answered the question, with a reply, “This is he. May I ask who’s calling?” The reply was classic Springer. “Hello Michael, this is your father.” At first, I thought it must be a prankster, but then he continued, “Michael, I am David Goodreau, and I was married to your mother Victoria. I am so glad to speak with you.”

It was a seminal moment for me. He began explaining how he had searched for me for the last forty-eight to fifty years, and the reason he only now found me was by at last finding his ex-wife, my mother. Due to marital name changes, he had been unable to locate her, and only when (after decades!) he tried using her maiden name of Rodriguez, did his labors yield fruit. Ding Ding! We have a hit!

We spoke a bit more, and to spare the minutia, let us jump forward to close to a year later, when a planned trip to my home resulted in my laying eyes on my biological father for the first time in memory, as of course my little baby eyes must have seen him in the dawn of my earthly years.

For those of you in my shoes, you can undoubtedly relate to how emotional such an event would be. I want to share with you that it was a Hallmark movie moment, and when he got out of the car, my heart flooded with love for this man who was one half of the ‘creation team’ that resulted in my earthly existence. I wish, ever so much, that it was just as described. But alas, this was not a movie. It was real life, and those feelings I prayed for where as far away as the sun.

The man who came toward me was tall, as I am, at six foot, four and one half inches. I quickly pinned the hairless tail on the chrome dome donkey before me, silently saying, “Thanks for the male pattern baldness, old man”.

My wife and I invited him inside for some tea. I came to learn that he had spent most of his life living in Canada, Ontario specifically. He was a retired art history professor, and his professional peak was curating an art show for a famous artist of the 1800’s. Not so famous I knew the name or can even recall it now. But the show took place in Oxford, England and it was clearly a point of great pride for him.

I very much wanted to be proud of him. I wanted to have that Hallmark movie feeling so bad it hurt. But the longer I listened to him, the more I came to realize he was a classic narcissist; he asked not one question about my life, my wife or even how I was at all.

The painful feelings could be compared to a tea, steeped in disappointment. I saw a doddering, self absorbed old man and much as I wanted to feel what I thought should be axiomatic, I felt no love, no joy at being with him.

We spent two days together. He stayed at a small hotel in town, opting for a cold hotel room over an offered guest bedroom. By the time the visit was concluded, I felt a relief. And in that relief, the shadow of guilt bloomed all around it. I felt I was a failure, or broken, because surely a son should feel joy at being reunited with his father.

There was none of that, and all those decades spent wondering what my father was like were answered in a few short days. None of the answers were fit for Hallmark. I suppose that is why the Hallmark channel exists; to provide the magical endings that in reality don’t exist as often as we would all hope for.

But, and here is where I found value in the event, I realized I didn’t or don’t need him, or my biological mother, to help me define myself. I am my own independent person, and none of us require the external presence of another person to ‘complete’ who we are. We make ourselves though our decisions; right or wrong.

Of course, we all want parents, but there is no universal law guaranteeing such a blessing. My father, after a life time of silence, spent two days with my wife and I. He brought nothing, absolutely nothing in way of gift or memento, or family heirloom, to leave with me as a reminder he even existed at all.

And now we return to the magnifying glass. After he left town, I received a call from the hotel. How they obtained my phone number is a mystery that will never be solved, but I was asked to come in and pick up a magnifying glass he had inadvertently left by the night stand.

It was not a gift from him to me. It was simply a piece of equipment he used to better clarify small print. But to me, in spite of the lack of fathering, that magnifying glass is the only thing in this world I have that is evidence I have a father.

Life is like sitting down to a game of poker, and God is the dealer. Sometimes, folks draw a straight flush. Other times, we draw a hand that a pair of deuces will beat. I’m learning that it is not what we are dealt that determines the course of our life, but how we play with the cards we get.

Every time, which is to say every single day, I look at that magnifying glass and recall that brief weekend. My emotions have evolved over time as regards that piece of metal and curved glass. I went from bitterness and anger to remorse to acceptance and am now in the stage of shrugging my shoulders with a rueful smile.

He did not meet the expectations I had conjured over the decades, but now when I look at the magnifying glass, I feel gratitude. While it isn’t much to show for a parent-child relationship, it is something, and I will take it.

Not being blessed to have parents that loved me, I am still blessed that life was given to me, and I am grateful to them both for that. Whether I was planned or not, the end result is I AM HERE. And for that, I thank that old man from Canada that I will never see on this side of life.

Treasure your parents. Look past the faults, for who among us is without fault? The act of procreation does not automatically infer that love and a cozy environment to grow in is part of the deal. It isn’t, but we are given life, and how we choose to live that life has much to do with a parent as a magnifying glass.





