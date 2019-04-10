A revised agenda for the Wednesday special meeting of Canton Union School District #66 Board of Education slated for 5:15 p.m. has been released.

Previously, a closed session was on the agenda.



The new agenda notes there are two action items:

•Consider approval of an overnight trip for Canton High School Science Olympiad Team to University of Illinois, Champaign for participating in the State Science Olympiad Competition April 12-13 and



•Consider approval of an overnight trip for Ingersoll Middle School Student Council to Springfield for participating in the IAJHSC Student Council Leadership State Convention April 12-13.



Following action items the board will go into closed session.