Eunice M. Anderson, 100, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, March 21, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, in rural Geneseo. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25 at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. The Rev. Randall Mullin officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery, in Cambridge. A visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Cambridge Lutheran Church. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, in Cambridge, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eunice Marie Peterson was born Feb. 23, 1919, in Ophiem, the daughter of George and Ruth Riley Peterson. She was educated in the Alpha area and graduated from Alpha High School in 1937. Her marriage to Benjamin Anderson took place on Jan. 25, 1942 in Ophiem. He passed away June 8, 2004.

She was employed as a cook at the Cambridge High School for a number of years. Eunice went to Hillcrest Home on Tuesday mornings for years to fix hair for the residents. Her memberships include the Cambridge Lutheran Church and its WELCA women’s group. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with all of her family.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda Nagle, of Galesburg; and Pamela and Eugene Kuehlthau, of rural Cambridge; and three grandsons, Wesley Kuehlthau, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; Justin (Allison) Kuehlthau, of Mt. Prospect; and Nathan (MinhNhat) Kuehlthau, of Da Nang, Vietnam. Other survivors include three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Preston, and Emmerson Kuehlthau. Her parents; her husband; a sister, Velma DeBates; two brothers, Glenn and Eugene Peterson; and a son-in-law, Roland Nagle, preceded her in death.