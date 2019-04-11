Robert L. “Bob” Asbury, 83, of Gilson, died at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Gilson, surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home & Crematory, in Knoxville. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12 at the funeral home. The Rev. Jordan Knight will officiate. Interment will be at the Red Oak Cemetery, in Cambridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus.

He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Williamsfield, the son of Ira and Millie Asbury. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a plane mechanic. On July 17, 1965, he married Linda Mae Robertson.

Bob owned and operated Asbury Concrete Construction and AEH Construction, both of Galesburg, where he worked as a cement contractor. He enjoyed collecting antiques and going to auctions.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda M. Asbury, of Gilson; their three children: Debbie (and Shan Henley) Asbury, of Galesburg; Kim (and Harry) Truitt, of Franktown, Colo.; and Bobby (and Bonnie) Asbury, of Galesburg; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Wayne (and Mae) Asbury, of Knoxville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Tom Asbury.