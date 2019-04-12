DOWN, JOE!: The continuing education of Joe Biden continues.

Our former vice president has learned some tough lessons in the past: Not using bad language around microphones; not referring to the national origin of people who work at convenience stores; and not asking veterans in wheelchairs to stand up.



Like a dog that won't stop jumping up, he needs a knee to the chest now and then to correct behavior that is not acceptable. Or maybe a sharp swat with a rolled up newspaper.



As he continues to consider running for president, his latest challenge is his longtime habit of sneaking up on women from behind, and administering a creepy, unsolicited shoulder massage. Then, he sometimes moves in to sniff her hair, whisper in her ear, and maybe give her an affectionate kiss to the top of her head. Photographic evidence of him doing this at ceremonies is cropping up everywhere.



He apparently thinks the young wife of a guy receiving an award or a big new job at the White House, or their teenage daughter, likes the idea of some unsolicited love, from behind, from a 76-year-old guy who reportedly likes to swim naked. You can clearly see that some women and girls, probably most of them, are startled, then put off by this behavior.



I am not among those who believe Joe is attempting to get frisky with these women. While encouraged by the fact that a guy who is 76 can still think women see him as Fabio or Tom Jones, I don't think this is a case of snow on the roof but a raging furnace below. No, Joe apparently thinks women half his age, or younger, look forward to some hands-on attention from him.



He's just being “tactile,” as one friendly newspaper account termed it.



Of course, it wasn't “tactile” when Bob Packwood lost his political career due to unsolicited friskiness some years back. But then, he was a Republican. Since then, times have changed so much that even Democrat Al Franken lost his plum job in the Senate over allegations of R-rated Washington horseplay. These days, even Democrats can get in trouble.



You have to be “woke” these days, and I think Joe may not have sufficiently “woked” up. (Historically, woke issues like this have been handled by wives wielding big, heavy, cast-iron frying pans.)



When my new dog Mitch got back from obedience school, he had been trained with a shock collar, and it has worked wonders for him. He sits when told, and no longer runs away when we go for walks. So when I see videos of Joe sneaking up from behind on some unsuspecting woman, I can't help thinking a gentle reminder from the “vibrate” function could stop him in time. If he persists, sniffing the woman's hair or giving her a loving peck on the top of the head, a mild jolt of electricity to the neck could put him right back on the straight and narrow.



It sure worked for Mitch.



INTERVENTION TIME?: The other curious thing about Joe Biden is that he will be almost 79 come election day, and he still thinks he wants to have the most stressful job in the world.



He's just another example of this Fountain of Youth crowd in Washington, politicians who are just starting to feel their oats at a time when the rest of us are happy as clams to have made it to retirement.



What we really need are teams of geezers not unlike myself, to go back to Washington, and introduce these geriatrics, clinging to high office, to the joys of retirement.



Maybe they just haven't thought about the pleasures of a regular morning coffee group at the local McDonalds, sipping senior discount cups for hours. Recreation centers across the land offer reduced rates for oldsters like us. Senior discounts are low-hanging fruit, just waiting to be picked. And community colleges offer stimulating courses at little or no cost, that teach students of all ages exciting new skills. (Joe could study massage.)



You don't want to be finishing up your first term at 83 years old, Joe. Join us in retirement.

Come on in. That water's fine.