Doris M. Louck, 92 of Aledo, IL. died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Peniel Cemetery. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to the Sunbeam United Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born May 15, 1926 in Eliza, IL to Fred and Lucinda Inman Loving. She attended the Joy schools. On December 31, 1942, she married Kenneth J. Louck in Hinesville, Georgia. He died January 2, 2003.



Doris was a homemaker and was a Stanley Home Products demonstrator for over 50 years.



She was a member of Sunbeam United Presbyterian Church, American Legion Fallerans Post 121 Auxiliary, Royal Neighbors of America, Mercer County VFW Auxiliary and Mercer County Farm Bureau.



She enjoyed bowling, reading and especially being with her family.



Doris is survived by two daughters: Janice (Robert) Riggins of Coal Valley; Tammy (Rick) Lantau of Aledo; three sons: Kenneth (Stephanie) Louck of Joy; Stephen (Susan) Louck of New Boston; Thomas (Linda) Louck of Monmouth; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy, Maxine and Louise; three brothers, Fred, Richard, Willard.