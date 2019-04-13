Four Spoon River College students who were named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team were honored during a banquet held at the Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield Tuesday.

They were Javier Gallo and Chase Strantz from the Canton Campus and Tanya Vanessa Lin and Mary Nolan from the Macomb Campus.



Javier Gallo is pursuing a nursing career. He serves as editor of the student publication Kaleidoscope Journal of Art and Literature and is a member of PEEPS (People for the Earth’s Environmental Preservation Society). He has volunteered for the Elks Club, Youth Acres, and the SRC Office of Community Outreach.



Tanya Vanessa Lin is pursuing an Associate Degree in Nursing and wants to be a life flight nurse. Lin is on the President’s List, a member of the Nu Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Student Nurses Association, and is involved in Habitat for Humanity.



Mary Nolan is studying early childhood education. She is currently the president of the Nu Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, vice-president of the Student Government Association, and is involved in Habitat for Humanity. Nolan is a Key leader of Country Kids 4-H Club, a big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters, and a substitute teacher at PACT daycare in Macomb. She has received multiple scholarships and has consistently been on the Dean’s List. Nolan plans to earn a Special Education degree from Western Governors University, and then her Early Childhood Education degree from WIU.



Chase Strantz is studying accounting and plans to continue in that field when he transfers to WIU. He works on the family farm and at a local accounting firm. He has served as a Spoon River College Ambassador throughout his time at the College, and was named the Canton Main Street Volunteer of the Year in 2018.