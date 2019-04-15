Illinois State Police

ISP Traffic Crash Alert

On Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 7:08 P.M. a single vehicle accident with personal injury crash occurred on US 50, .25 miles east of N. Midway Road in Richland County.

Diamond L. Wright, 25 of Evansville, Indiana driving a silver 2013 Ford Taurus Passenger car with Sammarvaie A. Lipson, 23 of Evanville, Indiana was the passenger in the vehicle.

According to preliminary investigative details indicate that Wright, operator of the 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling west on US HWY 50 when the vehicle drove across the north fog line and onto the gravel shoulder. Wright over-corrected when trying to bring the car back on the pavement and entered a skid in the process. Once Wright lost control of the vehicle the car skidded across both lanes of traffic, off the south side of the roadway, and then down into the ditch where it rolled multiple times before coming to rest.

Cahrges: Improper lane usage; Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid an Accident; Possession of Open Alcohol by Driver; Possession of Open Alcohol by Passenger; Illegal usage of an Electronic Communication Device; Failure to wear a Seat Belt (Driver).

Both Driver and Passenger were transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital by Carle RMH Ambulance Service.