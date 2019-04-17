D. Jean Juliuson, 83, passed away at her home on March 28, 2019 in Arcadia, Florida.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1935 in Avon to Orville and Gayle Harper. She married Vic Juliuson.



Surviving are daughters, Michelle Juliuson of Acradia, Florida, and Pam Rogers of Clinton. She had a sister, Jane Harper-Reneau of Lewistown; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Juliuson; brothers, Gary and Larry Harper; a great-grandson; and her former husband, Victor Juliuson.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Jean retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital laboratory.



Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes was in charge of the cremation.