Sarah Putman, 67, passed away April 10, 2019 in San Francisco.

Sarah Putman, 67, passed away April 10, 2019 in San Francisco.



Sarah was born to Raymond and Francis (Fennell) Putman on Aug. 23, 1951 in Canton.



She was a long term resident of Mill Valley. She graduated from Bradley University in Peoria in 1974 and then began her long career in advertising that first brought her to San Francisco in 1980.



Sarah, always generous in spirit, put her career on hold to move back to the Midwest to take care of her aging parents for over a decade. She then returned to her favorite place, Mill Valley.



Sarah was proceeded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brothers, David and Bill; nieces, Kristen (Putman) Tidwell and Ann Putman; and best friend of many years, Ingrid Holmsen.