Prior to the start of the regular Canton City Council meeting Tuesday a Budget Hearing was held. There was no public comment or questions.

During the regular meeting the FY 19/20 budget was adopted with a surplus of $587,245.



Said Finance Chair Ryan Mayhew, “I really thank everyone for all their hard work on this.”



Mayor Kent McDowell expressed his gratitude, “I really commend Alderman (Ryan) Mayhew for staying on top of things. I anticipated being in the positive, but I didn’t anticipate being a half-a-million dollars in the positive. I appreciate everyone’s due diligence.”



In other Council news:



•Mayor McDowell and the entire Council recognized and congratulated the Ingersoll Middle School Fifth Grade State Championship Archery team



•Unanimously passed a resolution to stay with Blue Cross/Blue Shield for FY 19/20 for insurance. While there is a 6.8 percent increase, Canton City Clerk, Diana Pavley Rock, said the City’s loss ratio was high for the previous year and the increase was not as substantial as it could have been.



•Unanimously passed a resolution to stay with Guardian for group dental, life insurance and voluntary vision for the City of Canton. There was no increase in the plan.



•Unanimously voted to purchase Springbrook Accounting Software. Ryan Mayhew said the software will allow them to track purchase orders.



The initial set up fee, $3,365.47, was in the FY 18./19 budget. The cost will be split among each department, $224.36 and that includes TIF.



There is an annual fee, $3,180 which includes maintenance, software updates, training, etc.



Treasurer, Crystal Wilkinson, said utilizing this software allows invoices and purchase orders to be digitized and allows the reigns to be “tightened up”.



“The big thing is it will help eliminate errors,” she said.



Ryan Mayhew added, “We need to do something to move us in the right direction, make us more accountable than handwritten P.O.’s (purchase orders).



Springbrook will provide training.



•Voted to allow a special event request for the CMS Music in the Park series July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 5 to 7:30 p.m.



•Voted to allow a Class F Special Event Liquor License for Art on Main to be issued for Native Trail Winery, Inc.