Steve Kline, Registered Municipal Advisor, TIF Illinois, spoke to Canton Council for the second time at their regular meeting Tuesday.

At the April 2 meeting Kline explained MidAmerica National Bank was considering renovating their existing 50-year old building or tearing it down and building new.



It was at that point Kline suggested Council adopt an inducement resolution which is non-binding and doesn’t commit the city to anything. It simply means the Council is on board with the bank building a new facility.



On the agenda, under finance, was a discussion to consider and vote on an ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a Professional Services Agreement for the First Amendment to Canton TIF District No. 3 by and between the City of Canton and Jacob & Klein, Ltd., and the Economic Development Group, Ltd.



Kline said he, along with Executive Director of Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development Missy Towery as well as representatives from the City of Canton, have been in discussions with the bank for over a year.



“This is not a redevelopment agreement,” said Kline, “We’re trying to get the process started. We’re not making any promises.”



When asked what his role was in the process he reiterated, “I don’t represent the bank. I represent the City of Canton.”



He went on to say they want to encourage them to ultimately create a new building that will be here for generations to come.



Kline noted TIF is not only just to attract new businesses, but to help ones that are already here.



Alderman Tad Putrich abstained, however, the rest of the Council voted to waive the first reading and adopt the ordinance on its passage.



Kline said he estimated it would be the middle of August before the entire process would be finalized.



Council also waived the first reading and adopted an ordinance, with Alderman Putrich abstaining, authorizing an agreement between the City of Canton and MidAmerica National Bank, Inc.



Kline made it clear the risk is all on the bank.