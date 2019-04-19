Galva High School’s Caelin Foley will run in the prestigious Distance Night at Palatine event Saturday, April 20.

Foley is among 38 runners competing in the 3200-meter run.

The event at Chic Anderson Stadium at Palatine High School brings the best high school runners from Illinois and the Midwest together.

Foley will compete with 19 other runners in section one of the 3200 at 7:29 p.m.

The event also serves as a charity fundraiser for the Special Olympics.