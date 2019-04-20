Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Fulton County Housing Authority is offering a Rules of the Road Review Course for all citizens in the Canton area. The course is free to anyone who wishes to attend and will be held at Maple Manor.

The purpose of the course is to help participants pass the Illinois drivers license renewal examination. The course prepares applicants for the general written and road examination, and also provide information on the vision screening.

For further information, please contact the Driver Services Department, 312-814-3676.

The Rules of the Road Review Course will be held at:

Fulton County Housing Authority, 250 S. Main St., Canton, May 7, 9 to 11 a.m.