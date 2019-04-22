Auditions for “Anything Goes” with Arc Light Productions will be held on Friday, May 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m at Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford.

GLASFORD-Auditions for “Anything Goes” with Arc Light Productions will be held on Friday, May 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m at Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford. Actors of high school age and older are needed. No appointment necessary; audition at any point in the listed windows. Please come prepared with a 32-bar (1 minute) musical theater selection (not from “Anything Goes”) and bring music for a provided accompanist.

ALL ABOARD the S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart. Sail away in this hilarious musical with such classic Cole Porter hits as “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “All Through The Night,” “Anything Goes,” “You’re The Top” and “Blow, Gabriel, Blow.”

Rehearsals for selected cast will begin at the end of May at Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford with production dates on July 19-21 to take place at Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford. Contact Arc Light Productions if you are interested in working backstage.

For more information, visit their website at www.arclightpro.com or call Arc Light Productions at 309-455-4095.