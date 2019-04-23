Marjorie Ann (Jacobus) Vickers, 91, of Table Grove, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Heartland Healthcare Center in Macomb.

TABLE GROVE-Marjorie Ann (Jacobus) Vickers, 91, of Table Grove, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Heartland Healthcare Center in Macomb. She was born on Dec. 31, 1927 in Smithfield, to Earl and Mabel (Gardner) Jacobus. She married Lee Stell in 1943; he preceded her in death. She later married Norburn “Vic” Vickers; he preceded her in death in 2007.

Marjorie was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Danny Stell; one granddaughter, Robin (Settles) Bowers; seven brothers, Doyle, Harold “Buss”, Melvin, Bill, Gardner, Sheldon and Don Jacobus; and four sisters, Maxine Pschierre, Mildred Long, Hazel Gibbons and Mary Sarff.

Surviving is one daughter, Deborah R. (Stell-Settles) Danner of Ipava; one granddaughter, Crystal Harris of Rushville; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Audrey Taeubner of Pekin; and several nephews and nieces.

Marjorie owned and operated Marjorie Vickers Antique Store in Table Gove and Rushville until 2010. She was a past member of Shields Chapel Church. Marjorie enjoyed life, traveling, antiques and auctions and was an avid collector of “Days Gone By”. She was a country girl at heart. Marjorie loved her pet dogs, but her life’s caring love was her daughter, Debbie.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Baughman Cemetery in Smithfield. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com