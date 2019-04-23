The Fulton County Neighborhood of the American Sewing Guild will meet Thursday, April 25, 1 p.m., Wallace Park in Canton.

The program will be “Sewing for the Kitchen” by Patty Schmidt. Bring items related to the program AND show and tell.

The lunch bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Official Time Out just off the square in Canton for a Dutch treat lunch.

Anyone interested in sewing is invited to attend.

Bring a friend and Sew and Tell.

The meetings are for the enthusiastic seamstress-beginner, intermediate, advanced or professional.

For information call 647-0111.