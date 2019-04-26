Agriculture students in Jeff Bash’s crop science class at Spoon River College will be holding a plant sale May 1 and 2 in front of Centers Building on the Canton Campus.

CANTON-Agriculture students in Jeff Bash’s crop science class at Spoon River College will be holding a plant sale May 1 and 2 in front of Centers Building on the Canton Campus.

The sale will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plants will include vegetables, herbs, in addition to annual and perennial flowers. Prices will range from $1-$5.