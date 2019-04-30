Sunday at Jones Park the Canton YWCA invited all to join them in taking a Stand Against Racism.

In a release from YWCA Executive Director, Brooke Denniston, she noted, “Stand Against Racism will unite our community in a bold demonstration that delivers a clear message: we are on a mission to eliminate racism.”

From Thursday, April 25 to the culminating event Sunday events were anticipated in nearly every state across the country including engagement in public policy and advocacy, community education, and public proclamation.

In Canton they:

•United their voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice.

•Invited community members to take a STAND against racism.

•Worked together to support justice, safety, and opportunity for women, girls, and immigrants of color.

Participants in YWCA’s Stand Against Racism ranged from schoolchildren to elected officials, from owners of small businesses to church leaders, and many others.