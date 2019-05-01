A puppy that was unable to hear was transferred from a shelter in Florida to Maine, where he was adopted by 31-year-old Nick Abbott.

The two were the perfect match. Just like the puppy, later named Emerson, Abbott was also deaf.

According to TV station WISH, Emerson, a black lab mix, had a rough start. He experienced seizures and canine parvovirus. The sweet puppy pushed through and was put up for adoption.

When NFR Maine, a foster-based rescue, posted a photo of the puppy on Facebook, they received an application from Abbott.

The best part? Abbott has been teaching Emerson sign language.

