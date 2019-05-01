To say the medical profession has changed in the past century is a huge understatement.

Evidence of that is vividly portrayed in the Graham Hospital Association and the Graham School of Nursing exhibit at the Canton Heritage Center.

The exhibit includes pictures, newspaper articles, medical books, and perhaps most interestingly, a collection of medical equipment from many years ago.

You can see it all at the Canton Heritage Center.

It’s open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.