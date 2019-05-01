Lynn Ann Berg, 68, of Owen, Wisconsin, passed away at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Clark Co. Rehab & Living Center in Owen, Wisconsin.

OWEN, Wisconsin-Lynn Ann Berg, 68, of Owen, Wisconsin, passed away at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Clark Co. Rehab & Living Center in Owen, Wisconsin. She was born on June 12, 1950 in Canton to Norman A. Nickerson and Barbara L. (Johns) Routson. She first married Stephan Christians; he survives. She later married Ronald G. Berg in June of 1984; he survives.





Also surviving are her mother; two daughters, Stephanie Christians of Winfield Township and Emily G. (Jason) Garbisch of West Bend, Wisconsin; and four grandchildren, Kristina L. Kalin of Dickinson, North Dakota, Anna G. Kalin of Bolingbrook and Lauren G. and August J. Garbisch both of West Bend, Wisconsin.





Lynn was preceded in death by her father; her son, Joseph M. Christians of Bolingbrook; and her step-father, Chester E. Routson.

Lynn retired as a registered nurse from Grant Hospital in Chicago. She was of the Lutheran Faith.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Pastor Micah Garnett will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton following the services. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli. Memorials can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

