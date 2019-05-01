Pastor Fred Gebbink, his wife, Kathy and members of their congregation were busy sprucing up their new church, new to them, at any rate, mid-morning Monday.

CUBA-Pastor Fred Gebbink, his wife, Kathy and members of their congregation were busy sprucing up their new church, new to them, at any rate, mid-morning Monday.

The former Assembly of God Church, 603 E. Main, is now home to Sovereign Grace Independent Baptist Church.

Pastor Fred Gebbink has pastored for 32 years, “I pastored at the Baptist Church of Brimfield for 28 years. I spent a year in Avon at an Independent Baptist Church, then I’ve been pastoring here for three years.”

By ‘here’, Pastor Gebbink, is referring to the home of parishioners, Jan and Andy Empey in Fiatt, “We started a Bible Study four years ago so we did that for a year and then we sought church authority. We got church authority to be a church, so we’ve been a church for three years now. May 16 it will be three years.”

Pastor Fred said since they’ve been a church, they’d been meeting in the Empey’s home; in the meantime, however, their vision was to have someplace they could call home other than the home.

They looked at several buildings, “We looked at various places. There’s been at least three buildings we looked at, but it just never worked out. We just kept waiting on God, waiting on God.”

Gebbink, while having a rural route paper delivery job, drove through Cuba often, “I knew this building (the church) was empty, but it was too big, too much money. We just didn’t think about it.”

After looking at several other buildings with nothing coming to fruition, someone suggested they ask if they could rent the building. They asked.

The Board of Directors for the Assembly of God Church didn’t want to rent the building.

However, they did say they would sell it contract-for-deed at list price which was initially $150,000.

That was out of their price range.

The price steadily decreased falling to $69,900.

Pastor Fred was told once again they could buy it contract-for-deed or if they were to buy it outright, the asking price would come down substantially, “All of this time we had been tithing and offering. As far as our bank account, it kept growing. That was the purpose. We were looking for something and by the providence of God it just turned out that way. We offered them $50,000 for the building and they took it.”

Through their tithing and offering they also had enough for the 25 percent down payment required by the bank for the loan.

“This building was always available, but it wasn’t always available to us. But then it got to a time,” said Pastor Fred, “where now it was and God opened the door. One thing led to another and we kept being unable to find a place.”

He continued, “We weren’t really in a hurry to find a place because we had a place, in a home, but we wanted someplace we could use for the glory of God and people feel more comfortable coming to a church building rather than somebody’s personal home. It’s a little more intimate.”

Currently, Pastor Fred and Kathy Gebbink reside in Fairview.

It’s a second marriage for both.

Their families were close friends, “We went on vacations together. That’s how close we were,” shared Kathy.

Following the death of Kathy’s husband in 2003 and Pastor Fred’s wife in 2009, the two eventually married.

Pastor Fred has three children: Julie, Shane and Jennifer while Kathy has two: Heidi and Jeffrefy.

There are currently six members of the congregation and they hope to add to that.

They are the only Baptist church in Cuba.

The official closing date is this morning with the bank and the first service will be held this evening (Wednesday), 6 p.m.

Sunday School will not be offered yet, but will be developed as needed.

When Sunday School is up-and-running it will be held at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday.

Sunday worship service will take place at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m.