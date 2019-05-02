Shirley A. Wilcoxen, 76, of Springfield passed away April 29, 2019 in Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born in Canton on April 7, 1943, the daughter of Roy and Blanche Bull.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio-Shirley A. Wilcoxen, 76, of Springfield passed away April 29, 2019 in Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born in Canton on April 7, 1943, the daughter of Roy and Blanche Bull.

Shirley enjoyed playing BINGO and keeping her house tidy and decorated. She also loved traveling to Aruba. But her fondest and greatest love was her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alfred Wilcoxen. She was the last of eight siblings. Survivors include her children, Kim (Bret) Austin, Lauri (Reggie Ohlinger) Fleming, Alfy (Amy) Wilcoxen and Martha Wilcoxen; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services to honor Shirley will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions are requested to the St. John’s Caring Kitchen 27 N Wittenberg Ave Springfield, Ohio 45502. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield, Ohio, has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.