Thursday

May 2, 2019 at 8:00 AM


Twenty-four members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to a meet in Monmouth.

The athletes competed against power tumblers from 22 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline. 

 

In total, the team brought home 66 awards, including 14-First Place, 11-Second Place, and 12-Third Place trophies. 

 

The Tornados will attend the USTA State Championship in Bourbonnais May 4-5. 

 

Monmouth meet results: 

TUMBLING (FLOOR) 

Sub-Beginner First Place: Havenley Eskridge, Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi 

Second Place: Bailey Deushane, Jack Fitzjarrald 

Fifth Place: Ainsley Porter 

Beginner Third Place: Cadence Larkin 

Fifth Place: Penelope Black, Presley Vermillion 

Seventh Place: Ava Ashley 

Eighth Place: Mylee Dawson 

Sub-Novice Third Place: Olivia Duncan 

Fourth Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Morgyn Guppy 

Fifth Place: Makayla Teresi 

Sixth Place: Kate Fitzjarrald 

Intermediate Third Place: Mollie Cornell 

Sub-Advanced First Place: Hannah Uryasz 

Fifth Place: Jenaya Moore 

DOUBLE-MINI Beginner First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi, Eva Knollman 

Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Marlee Mench, Jack Fitzjarrald 

Third Place: Havenley Eskridge, Kate Fitzjarrald, Ava Ashley, Matthew Kruzan 

Fourth Place: Bailey Deushane, Penelope Black, Presley Vermillion Fifth Place: Julia Tourtillott 

Sixth Place: Mylee Dawson 

Novice First Place: Mollie Cornell, Carter Macvean 

Second Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Morgyn Guppy 

Fourth Place: Olivia Duncan, Cadence Larkin 

Sixth Place: Makayla Teresi 

Intermediate First Place: Hannah Uryasz 

TRAMPOLINE 

Beginner First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi 

Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Ava Ashley 

Third Place: Havenley Eskridge, Bailey Deushane, Mylee Dawson, Jack Fitzjarrald 

Fourth Place: Julia Tourtillott, Eva Knollman, Matthew Kruzan 

Fifth Place: Penelope Black 

Sixth Place: Presley Vermillion 

Novice First Place: Makayla Teresi 

Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin, Morgyn Guppy 

Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan, Marlee Mench 

Seventh Place: Kate Fitzjarrald 

Intermediate 

First Place: Carter Macvean 

Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Jenaya Moore 

Third Place: Kaelyn Macvean 

Fifth Place: Hannah Uryasz