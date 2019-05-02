Willis Junior Taggart, 73, of Canton passed away April 28, 2019 in Canton. He was born at Graham Hospital in Canton on May 25, 1931 to Willis E. Taggart and Cleola (Ross) Taggart.

He first married Marilyn Tarr. Then married Joan Vollmar on Nov. 19, 1961; she preceded him in death. His parents and brother, Max E. Taggart, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his four children, K. Josephine Decker of Alton, Mic Taggart of Biloxi, Mississippi, Linda (Ron) Ross of The Villages, Florida, and Robert (Toni) Taggart of Arlington, Texas; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

After serving in the Navy, he worked 20 years as a civilian carpenter at the Hanna City Radar Base. He owned and managed Taggart’s Car Washes, Par-T-Time Mini Golf Course, Lumber Limited, Inc and several apartments. He worked in the asbestos abatement field as a project superintendent, then as a microscopist for Micro-Analysis in Dallas, Texas. He also worked as head of maintenance at a townhouse complex in Duncanville, Texas. He then worked as Maintenance Superintendent for the City of Canton. During that time, he supervised the building of the Jones Park Gazebo in downtown Canton. He later became the Zoning Administrator for the City of Canton. He was also a builder/dealer for modular homes. He and Joan enjoyed spending six months in Canton and six months in Donna, Texas.

Special thanks to his loyal caregivers Sara Romine and Susie Davis, and to the attentiveness of his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Terri Vollmar, and his neighbors and friends, especially his incredibly missed lifelong buddy Darrell Parsons, all of whom with their care and concern allowed him to fulfill his wish to remain home for as long as possible. Deep appreciation of the entire staff at Red Oak Estates where he was cared for as not just a patient but more as family. And lastly, to Compassus Hospice Care who provided outstanding end of life support and understanding to Will, Linda and Bob.

Cremation rites were held. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of memorials, the family invites you perform a random act of kindness while keeping Will’s spirit in mind. In his words “Be sure to take care of each other...See ya - never say goodbye”.

