LOUISVILLE…State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) announced that he is seeking high school and college students who may like to learn about the legislative process to apply for his summer internship. The Summer Internship program will run from Monday, June 3 – Monday, August 9, 2019.

“I believe young people need to have opportunities to learn about their government,” commented Rep. Darren Bailey, a first-term legislator and former member of the North Clay School Board. “The system we have creates the rules and regulations that spend our money to hopefully make our communities safer and create an environment to succeed and live the American Dream.”

If you are outgoing, organized, engaged and want to experience working in a state legislative office, this may be the opportunity for you. State Representative Darren Bailey’s Internship is a selective program that will provide high school and college students with the opportunity to experience state legislative work. Activities will range from constituent correspondence and surveying to research and casework.



Interns are expected to work a minimum of 80 hours during the Summer Internship program. This is a stipend internship of $10/hour and if your school is able to provide credit hours for the internship, Representative Bailey’s office is willing to accommodate to meet necessary requirements.

Specific activities will include:

• Constituent services – correspondence, casework, surveys

• Researching issues and drafting bills

• Participate in events on behalf of the Representative

• Take part in the Representative’s advisory groups

Please submit the application by May 29th (along with any additional pages) in one of following ways:

1. Mail to: Rep. Darren Bailey

Attn: High School & College Internship Program

152 S. Church Street, P.O. Box I

Louisville, IL 62858

1. Scan and e-mail to: bailey@ilhousegop.org