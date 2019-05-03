The Galva Athletic Booster Club is starting a new tradition to honor the high school’s top male and female athletes from all classes.

The Galva Athletic Booster Club is starting a new tradition to honor the high school’s top male and female athletes from all classes.

The Boosters will host their inaugural Appreciation Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the Galva Junior-Senior High cafeteria. Warm and cold appetizers will be served.

Longtime district coach Dale Collis will be the featured speaker at the event.

The Boosters traditionally hand out scholarships to the top senior male and female athletes, but wanted to branch out this year and also recognize the top athletes from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes. The senior scholarship awards also will be handed out at the banquet.

The Boosters asked for nominations from district coaches, and determined the freshman, sophomore and junior winners from that feedback.

“We feel that it is important to thank all of those that make our teams possible,” the Boosters stated in a letter addressed to Galva parents and athletes. “Whether it is rides to practice, supporting team fundraisers or just cheering on the team from the stands, we know that it takes all of us to make it work.”

Parents and athletes planning to attend should RSVP to the high school office — 932-2151.