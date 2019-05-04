If you’re confused by the title of this editorial, you most likely should quit reading because I’m guessing nothing that follows will be appealing.

If you’re a self-admitted Star Wars freak like myself, there’s no doubt in my mind you knew exactly what was intended.

You see, my Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Obi one Kenobi, Yoda loving lightsaber, awesomesauce men, women and children, know it is OUR day!

May the Fourth!

I hear the chuckles from those who aren’t on the same page as the rest of those of us who are Star Wars Mega Fans.

Psh.

Used to it.

One of my fellow Star Wars Mega Fans is Andrea Klinedinst.

Since I started at the Ledger Andrea and I’ve become really close friends.

We have a lot in common.

She’s very introverted. She gets rattled easily. The thought of speaking publicly rattles her to the point of almost incapacitation.

Eating in front of strangers or even people she kind of knows can be a nightmare.

I get it. I’m the same way. I’m extremely introverted. I would constantly tell Lar Bear how much I love Andrea and not because she makes me look outgoing!

She and I have had long discussions detailing all of the things we’d rather do than eat in public or attempt to make small talk.

Just merely discussing issues that gave us great anxiety would-in-turn make our hearts beat faster, our palms sweat…almost as if speaking about it was just too much.

I’ve never had anyone understand my ‘quirks’ as I generally refer to them, really and truly understand how debilitating they can be until I met Andrea.

Others would look at us a bit strangely when they would hear us talking and that’s okay.

It’s hard to imagine two grown women having so much anxiety and stress over something as what most would consider a simple banquet.

Thank goodness I had Lar as my go-to-guy. He could tell when I was having a rough time and he would divert conversation away from me.

A couple of months ago I could tell Andrea was beyond anxious.

She told me she had her employee review at the bank she works at.

I told her I knew it was easy enough for me to say, but she was going to do just fine.

She agreed, but the nervousness was still there.

I totally understood.

In an attempt to lighten the mood I said, “Hey, if they ask where you see yourself in 10 years, tell them, ‘Running this bank is where I’m going to be in 10 years.’”

I got a laugh out of her and, of course I was joking.

She did great, but maybe a bit too great.

A few weeks prior to Easter she came in with a look of devastation on her face.

“What is wrong?” I asked her.

Attempting not to cry she said she had to tell me something.

Well, we both failed miserably, crying, hugging each other and celebrating her new full-time job at the bank.

She kept apologizing.

I told her how proud I was of her and to quit apologizing (I apologize a lot, too).

I’m not letting this sweet, young lady out of my life and she agreed.

After all, she is a Star Wars Mega Fan!

I still have the sticky notes she’s left me over the years recognizing May the Fourth.

My Kid never got into the Star Wars movies, though she did get dragged to many, many, many of them.

However, when I was at her house recently, Sawyer was holding his Guinea Pig when all of a sudden he said, “Aww, he sounds like R2-D2!”

WHAT?

My Kid explained he likes watching a Star Wars cartoon on one of the cartoon channels he watches.

Definitely a proud Mae Mae moment!

As you go through this Saturday, May the Fourth Be With You.

———————————

Sad to report another actor from the original cast, Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) passed away.