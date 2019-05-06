2019 marks the 55th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive. This year, Embarras River Basin Agency, (ERBA), a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 54 years in service helping families throughout Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland Counties.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact ERBA and our network has had on families,” said Cathy Feltner, Executive Director of ERBA. “Last year alone, we served 1,771 families in Jasper County, and 14,362 families in all nine counties served by ERBA. Over 15 million across the country have been served with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.”

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the communities. “We are proud of our communities' participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Feltner. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Jasper County, and the other eight counties we serve, needs.”

ERBA is a member of the National Community Action Partnership, Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies, and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. The Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. is dedicated to serving the needs of at-risk, low-income individuals and families. The common goal of all programs within the Agency is to foster community involvement, professional partnerships, and trust between all entities. The Agency and staff members are committed to providing life skills that will assist individuals and families to attain a higher level of self-sufficiency and a better quality of life. www.erbainc.org www.facebook.com/EmbarrasRiverBasinAgency